For diners planning on a lunch or dinner at Lucky Cricket in the near future, think again.

The Asian restaurant and tiki bar is temporarily shuttered, and the restaurant's online reservations portal is no longer accepting reservations.

“Lucky Cricket will be closed for the 4th of July holiday and remodeling for the next two weeks,” announced the restaurant in an Instagram post. “We look forward to seeing you and serving you soon.”

The restaurant is the work of Twin Cities resident Andrew Zimmern, the host of the Travel Channel’s “Bizarre Foods,” in collaboration with Rojo Mexican Grill owner Michael McDermott.

When it debuted in the Shops at West End in St. Louis Park in November, the opening wasn't a typical celebrity-fest. Zimmern was excoriated in media across the country for comments he made regarding Chinese-American restaurants, remarks he later admitted were “arrogant and patronizing.”

Zimmern's plan is to expand the restaurant into a chain.

“As for me and my goals with Lucky Cricket, ‘chain’ is not a dirty word," he told the Star Tribune in November. "At Lucky Cricket, once we get our first store in order, we are looking to expand wherever appropriate and when appropriate. This concept was designed to grow and that has been our intention since day one. Food entrepreneurship is an amazing social lever, providing jobs, expanding cultural understanding and accelerating ideas and thought leadership, so we look forward to growing the brand.”