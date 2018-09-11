Andersen Corp. will build an initial $105 million factory and distribution complex in Arizona.

The Bayport-based window and door maker said Tuesday it is working with city officials in Goodyear, Ariz., near Phoenix to find a site for the complex. Once completed, the new facility will have about 415 workers.

The new campus could expand, officials said, amounting to a total investment over years of more than $200 million.

Andersen leaders said the expansion "is part of the company's strategy to make significant investments to meet current and future demand for its Fibrex [composite] material-based products."

The proposed campus will include 500,000 square feet of manufacturing and distribution space for Andersen's fast-growing 100 Series product line. Construction is expected to begin in early 2019 and finish by mid 2020. The campus will be owned and operated by the Andersen subsidiary: Andersen Regional Manufacturing Inc.

News of the project in Arizona comes two weeks after Andersen announced that it will sell its large Silver Line and American Craftsman doors and window line to Ply Gem for $190 million. That sale, which represents about 15 percent of Andersen's revenue and a third of its workforce, is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

The Ply Gem deal and Arizona expansion mark a major shift in the positioning of assets and investments for the 115-year-old window and door maker.

"This new manufacturing campus is an exciting opportunity for us to increase manufacturing and distribution capacity for our fast-growing Fibrex products and expand our presence in the western United States where we are experiencing significant growth," said Andersen CEO Jay Lund.

It was not immediately clear what state or local incentives Andersen will receive for building the new complex.