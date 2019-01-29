Mary Oliver. New York Times photo.

When poet Mary Oliver died on Jan. 17, Travis Norvell, pastor of Judson Baptist Church in Minneapolis, wrote on the church's Facebook page: "I think we, Judson Church, have quoted more from Mary Oliver than from the Gospels."

He then suggested that churches around the country should hold celebrations/ memorial services for Oliver, "to give thanks for the depth she brought to our spiritual lives."

And so at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 3, Judson Memorial Baptist Church, 4101 Harriet Av. S., Minneapolis will offer a Celebration of the Life and Poetry of Mary Oliver.

Among the speakers will be Minneapolis writer James Lenfestey. Blues musician Jimmi Langemo has set one of Oliver's poem to music. All are welcome.

