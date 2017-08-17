AmericInn, the 200-hotel chain that is the flagship brand of Chanhassen-based Northcott Hospitality, has been purchased by Wyndham Hotel Group for $170 million.

The transaction, which was announced last month, included the hotel’s management company, called Three Rivers Hospitality. AmericInn is known across Minnesota and upper Midwest for suburban and small town hotels with well-insulated rooms that are quieter than most.

The chain grew from a Perkins restaurant franchising business that was acquired by founder Wyman Nelson in 1969. He later sold the Perkins business and in 1994 began franchising AmericInns.

Today, the chain has about 200 units with 11,600 rooms in 21 states, chiefly in the Midwest and Ohio Valley. It directly owns just 10 of them with the rest owned by franchisees. In a statement announcing the deal, Wyndham said it will aim to sell to franchisees the 10 hotels that are directly owned.

With the deal, Wyndham will own 20 hotel brand names that have 8,000 locations worldwide. The lodging business across the U.S. has consolidated over the past decade under a handful of major companies including Wyndham, Marriott and Starwood.

Closely-held Northcott Hospitality put AmericInn up for sale in 2008 at the behest of trusts owned by Nelson’s family. But with the onset of the recession, the company pulled the business off the market in April 2009.