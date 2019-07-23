All-Star Tuesday

All-Star luncheon: Includes former players Darryl Strawberry (1996) and Ila Borders (1997), and St. Paul native and former MLB umpire Tim Tschida. From noon to 2 p.m. at St. Paul Downtown Airport. Tickets: $40.

American Association All-Star Game: 7:05 p.m. at CHS Field. Tickets: $5 for berm seating, $9 for bleacher seats, $15 for the drink rail, $17 for outfield reserved, $20 for infield and home plate reserved.

Saints All-Stars: Besides Todd Van Steensel, six other Saints players were selected to the North Division All-Star team: Josh Allen, 2B; Jeremy Martinez, C; Dan Moh, OF; Brady Shoemaker, DH; Eddie Medina, RHP; and Max Murphy, OF. Murphy has signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks and will not appear in Tuesday’s game. Saints manager George Tsamis will pilot the North Division All-Stars.