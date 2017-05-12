An Amber Alert was declared, then quickly canceled Friday night after police found a woman who allegedly carjacked a vehicle with a baby inside in Bloomington.

"Child and suspect have been located. Child is safe," Bloomington police tweeted about 15 minutes after the Amber Alert was declared by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Police had asked the public's help in locating Sharline Briana Miles, 19, who allegedly stole a 2006 purple PT Cruiser, Minnesota license plate 337PRP, with a 7-month-old inside.

Authorities said an argument had broken out between the car's driver, who is the baby's mother, and Miles, who was a passenger, about 7 p.m.

"The driver pulled the vehicle over at 98th and 35W, at which point the passenger exited the vehicle and physically removed the driver by her hair, leaving her on the side of the road," the alert said. "Before leaving the scene, the passenger advised the driver that she will never see her child again before taking off in the vehicle with [the baby] in the back seat."

