Amanda Boulier had two goals and two assists and Amanda Leveille made 31 saves as the Minnesota Whitecaps routed the Connecticut Whale 6-1 on Saturday afternoon at the Tria Rink in the NWHL for their third straight win.

Allie Thunstrom also had two goals for the Whitecaps (11-4-2) and Jonna Curtis had a goal and an assist. The Whale (1-14-2) lost their second in a row.

Boulier is a 5-1 defenseman from Watertown, Conn., who played for St. Lawrence University. Leveille reached 11 victories for the third consecutive season and held an opponent to two goals or fewer in her ninth consecutive start.

Ramler's 10 on beam leads U to team mark

The Gophers women's gymnastics team won a four-team meet at Rutgers with a 196.875 score on a historic day.

Lexy Ramler, a junior from St. Michael, got a perfect 10 on the balance beam — her first and only the Gophers' third in that event — and Minnesota had its highest beam score in program history (49.700). Second on the beam was teammate Tiarre Sales (9.975).

Ona Loper of the Gophers won the vault (9.925) and floor exercise (9.900) and Ramler took first in all-around (39.550).

The Scarlet Knights (194.550) were second in the meet, followed by Bowling Green (191.025) and Ursinus College (184.800).

Woog Night details

The Gophers men's hockey program will celebrate the contributions to the sport made by former coach Doug Woog when Minnesota plays Ohio State on Saturday night in a Big Ten game at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The Gophers will wear the "Wooger" jerseys they wore in the Mariucci Classic.

Also part of the evening will be:

• A ceremonial puck drop involving Woog family members;

• Woog reminisces, including alumni testimonials;

• A Woog rally towel giveaway.

Etc.

• Sophomore Joy Zhu of the Gophers placed third on the 3-meter board (628.60) in the Bruin Diving Invitational in Los Angeles.

• Val Larson of the Gophers won the 600-meter run (1:30.84) on Friday in the Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa City while Amira Young was the top college finisher — and second overall — in the 200 in a program record 23.96.

• The Gophers women's tennis team (5-1) beat Montana 6-1 in Missoula, Mont. Tiffany Huber of Minnesota beat Olivia Oosterbaan 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2 singles and, with partner Tina Kreinis, won 7-6 (7-5) at No. 1 doubles.

• Gustavus forward Cole Schwartz and St. Thomas defender Halvor Houg were named to the D3soccer.com's second All-America team. Gusties midfielder Matthew Gibbons made the third team.

• Augustana was picked first in the NSIC preseason baseball coaches' poll. The Vikings are the defending conference regular-season and tournament champion. Minnesota State Mankato was second in the poll, St. Cloud State third.