The southwest Minnesota town where Mayo Clinic plans to close a hospital next year will see a new outpatient clinic launched by Minneapolis-based Allina Health System.

Rochester-based Mayo announced last week that it’s closing its hospital and emergency department in Springfield, which is located about 125 miles southwest of the Twin Cities.

This week, Allina and city officials in Springfield announced the new clinic service, which will provide primary care and specialty care consultations as well as imaging, lab, and rehabilitation services. Allina runs the hospital in New Ulm, which is located about 30 miles east of Springfield.

“Many Springfield residents have received care and service from New Ulm Medical Center, Minneapolis Heart Institute and Allina Health for years, so this opportunity is a comfortable fit for all of us,” said Toby Freier, the president of New Ulm Medical Center, in a statement.

Allina Health System is one of Minnesota’s largest nonprofit groups, operating 11 hospitals including Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis and United Hospital in St. Paul.

Mayo Clinic plans to close its hospital in Springfield next year due to troubles with recruiting patients and physicians to the medical center. It’s the latest example of how the clinic has been consolidating health care operations across its network of hospitals and clinics in and around southern Minnesota.

Allina will assume operations of the Mayo facility when it’s vacated in March, according to an agreement with city officials in Springfield. While not opening a hospital, Allina said it would provide clinic services in addition to expanding its partnership with St John’s Lutheran Home to provide care for residents.

In a statement, Allina also said it would “engage the community to explore new partnerships for health improvement and emergency medical services support.” The new clinic is scheduled to open in spring 2020.

Allina includes a network of more than 90 clinics and employs about 29,000 people. Last year, the health system posted operating income of $86.3 million on $4.37 billion of revenue.