Mayo Clinic is closing its hospital and emergency department in the southwest Minnesota town of Springfield, citing troubles with recruiting patients and physicians to the medical center.

The hospital and ER, as well as clinics in the towns of Springfield and Lamberton, will close effective March 1, the clinic announced this week.

The closure in Springfield, which is located about 125 miles southwest of the Twin Cities, is the latest example of how the Rochester-based health system has been consolidating health care operations across its network of hospitals and clinics in southern Minnesota. It fits with a national trend, as well, where more rural health care facilities are facing financial challenges.

“For the past several years, Mayo Clinic Health System in Springfield has experienced several challenges, including an inability to recruit and retain physicians, declining hospital admissions and extremely low use of the emergency department,” the clinic said in a statement. “Despite robust efforts to implement a new care model in October 2018, many of those challenges remain, and the hospital and emergency department now face new concerns regarding future accreditation.”

Mayo Clinic is Minnesota’s largest private employer with a five-state network of hospitals and clinics. Mayo announced in August that it would close a clinic in La Crescent, Minn., and moved labor and delivery this year from its hospital in Albert Lea.

A Star Tribune report this summer on troubled financial trends for rural hospitals noted the Mayo Clinic hospital in Springfield had hired three search firms in the past five years to address physician shortages and financial losses that put it on the state’s distressed hospital list.

Mayo leaders at the time said the hospital reached a “critical point” last year when it lost one of two general practitioners, as well as access to a surgeon. An attempt to transfer management to the Avera McKennan system in South Dakota fell through.

Dr. James Hebl, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System, said in a statement this week on the Springfield closure that “smaller communities across the country have experienced declining hospital admissions and low emergency department volumes, which makes maintaining hospital and Emergency Department coverage increasingly difficult.”

Mayo’s Springfield hospital is also one of eight hospitals in a 38-mile radius, he said, “which adds to the challenge of achieving adequate patient volumes in a sparsely populated area of the state,” Hebl said in the statement. “Because there are so many health care options within a small geographic region, we see most area patients seeking hospital and specialized care at facilities outside of Springfield and Mayo Clinic Health System already.”