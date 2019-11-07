Local actor Allan Lotsberg, who played Willie Ketchem on WCCO's "Clancy and WIllie," died Thursday morning.
Lotsberg, 87, was beloved by an entire generation who grew up watching him weekday mornings as the sidekick to Clancy the Cop, entertaining preschoolers long before the debut of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."
Lotsberg appeared in many local theater productions, including the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre's very first show, "How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying." He also celebrated seniors by putting together revues called "New Fogey Follies."
Jackie Lotsberg, his wife, confirmed his passing on Facebook.
"Look at the hole he's left in the world and in my heart," she posted.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Artcetera
Music
Hear Trampled by Turtles remake Radiohead from upcoming covers EP
The five-song collection, out Dec. 6, also includes tunes by Warren Zevon, Iris DeMent, Neil Young and the Faces.
Variety
Allan Lotsberg, star of WCCO's 'Clancy and Willie,' dies at 87
The local actor was beloved for his contributions to TV and theatre in the Twin Cities.
Variety
Pop heartthrobs Niall Horan, Lewis Capaldi are coming to St. Paul
Tickets to see these popular U.K. singers at Xcel Energy Center will go on sale on Friday morning.
Variety
Minneapolis pizzeria offers artists $2,000, and the chance to design a pie
Parkway Pizza owners dole out art grants in slices of $1,000 and $500 to support artists who are just beginning their journeys.
Variety
10 most memorable moments from country's massive We Fest
With the country-and-camping hoedown taking a hiatus in 2020, our critic looks back at memories of George Jones, Taylor Swift, Little Richard and others.