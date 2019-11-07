Local actor Allan Lotsberg, who played Willie Ketchem on WCCO's "Clancy and WIllie," died Thursday morning.

Lotsberg, 87, was beloved by an entire generation who grew up watching him weekday mornings as the sidekick to Clancy the Cop, entertaining preschoolers long before the debut of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

Lotsberg appeared in many local theater productions, including the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre's very first show, "How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying." He also celebrated seniors by putting together revues called "New Fogey Follies."

Jackie Lotsberg, his wife, confirmed his passing on Facebook.

"Look at the hole he's left in the world and in my heart," she posted.