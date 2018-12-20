Did the last person out the door forget to turn the lights off?

Lights and scoreboards inside the new Major League Soccer stadium that will serve as home of the Minnesota United have flashed blue, green and red all night long, brightening up St. Paul Midway area and attracting quite a bit of buzz.

“Could see the @allianzfield lights from NE Mpls tonight. Had to drive by to check ‘em out. Pretty cool,” said Joe Alton in a tweet.

“Allianz Field all lit up tonight! So cool. Congrats @MNUFC on the prettiest stadium in Minnesota,” tweeted Dena Alspach.

The Technicolor show in the stadium off Interstate 94 and Snelling Avenue was still going strong during the morning commute. It was being streamed on the soccer team’s website

Aglow and beautiful for some, others were a little less accepting of the lights that changed color about every 2 seconds.

“Whoever decided to keep Allianz Field flashing all night can go to hell,” wrote the person who uses the Twitter handle @RaisingOneBrow