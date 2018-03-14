Minnesota’s largest development project will be completed in five phases with construction starting in 2020.

Developer Alatus LLC announced Wednesday that it is close to finalizing the framework with Ramsey County for the transformation of the 427-acre Twin Cities Army Ammunition Plant site in Arden Hills.

Alatus also released a new rendering of what the new mixed-use Rice Creek Commons development could look like.

“Redevelopment of Rice Creek Commons is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to revitalize hundreds of acres of long-dormant land, create a vibrant community in Arden Hills, and bring significant benefits to our entire region,” Ramsey County Commissioner Blake Huffman, who represents the area surrounding Rice Creek Commons, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to be moving full steam ahead.”

The firm plans to develop the massive property, located along Hwy. 10 near Hwy. 96, in five phases. Grading work, utility installation and construction of roads on the site will be put out for bid late this year. Site preparation will cost $73 million.

The first phase of housing and early commercial construction is expected to begin in 2020. The initial phase would include construction of single-family housing, apartments, senior housing, a hotel, an entertainment block in the town center and a commercial block. The final phase of the project is expected to be completed by 2036.

“Rice Creek Commons sets a new aspirational standard of suburban-urban design for future generations,” Bob Lux, president of Alatus LLC, said in a statement. “Only minutes from both downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul, we are uniting the best elements of a lifestyle center with destination entertainment, urban energy and the serenity of nature. The benefits this will bring to the surrounding region are hard to overstate.”

Details of the framework are scheduled to be presented to the city and county’s Joint Development Authority in April. Final approval will need to be given by the Joint Development Authority, Ramsey County Board of Commissioners, and Arden Hills City Council.