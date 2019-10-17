– helping the Irish win the 1966 national championship – Alan Page was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 1967 NFL draft.

During his 12 seasons with the Vikings, Page earned first-team All-Pro honors six times and was voted to nine consecutive Pro Bowls.

In 1971, Page became the first defensive player to be named the NFL's Most Valuable Player. Page, who was born in Canton, Ohio, is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame.

After retiring from football in 1981, Page had a long legal career. From 1993 to 2015, he was an associate justice on the Minnesota state Supreme Court.

ALAN PAGE

Class: 1989.

Sport: Football.

Team: Vikings.