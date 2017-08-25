Maybe the Minnesota State Fair should have had a red carpet. On opening day, celebrity sighting were as plentiful as a deep-fried foods on a stick.

Here's a recap of the big names who ate their way through the Great Minnesota Get-Together on Thursday.

NBC's Al Roker did a live broadcast for the "Today" show and brought along some famous friends. Watch TV food personality Andrew Zimmern expound on the history of the fair's classic foods while Sen. Franken simply munches away on a piece of corn.

Roker also got to hang out with his new BFF, chef Gavin Kaysen of Spoon and Stable and Bellecour. A few weeks ago, Roker gushed on Twitter about eating at the chef's two hit restaurants (read more here).

Roker can't stop loving our food scene, apparently. He also ate at Revival this week and posted about it on Instagram.

As for Zimmern, watch him explain why the first day of the fair is his favorite:

And here's a pic from his Instagram account with his famous foodie friends.

Paula Deen came to the fair to do a segment of her show, "Paula Deen's Kitchen," for Evine's live broadcast. Here's a clip from Deen's Facebook Live video.

Deen found some big fans in Twin Cities-based cooking duo, the Food Dolls. They posted this shot on Instagram with her.

And here's one more Instagram for the road, this one from chef Kaysen, who declares this "The Greatest Fair on the Planet." Obviously, the rest of these celebs probably agree.