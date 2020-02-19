Attorney General Keith Ellison released a yearlong task force report Wednesday with sweeping recommendations on how the state can lower prescription drug prices.

The 93-page report includes 14 recommendations, several of which have already been introduced as bills during this year’s legislative session. Among the proposals are measures to create a prescription drug accountability commission, identify a prime vendor for several critical drugs and develop legislation preventing manufacturers for overcharging for drugs.

Ellison called for the creation of the task force last February and has vowed to use his office to target prescription drug prices.

“My job as attorney general is to help people afford their lives and live with dignity and respect,” he said. “But too many Minnesotans have told me that when it comes to the cost of their prescription drugs, they’re having to choose between affording their lives and affording to live.”

Ellison presented the recommendations flanked by members of the task force, including legislators, citizen activists, health professionals and patient advocates. The group also included Nicole Smith-Holt, a Richfield woman whose 26-year-old son Alec died last year after rationing insulin he couldn’t afford.

Ellison said the report underscores the dysfunctional nature of a highly complex and opaque pharmaceutical-drug market and the principal factors that contribute to a lack of transparency and accountability for driving up prices. He also cited factors that contribute to high prescription-drug prices, including abuse of federal drug patent and exclusivity laws, a variety of anticompetitive practices — some seemingly illegal — and the business practices of pharmacy benefit managers.

Many prior studies and reports have focused on specific segments of the pharmaceutical-drug market and how they contribute to high prices, Ellison said. He called the task force report the first of its kind in laying out comprehensively the roles of all the major players in the pharmaceutical-drug industry.

Other report recommendations called for reforming state and federal drug laws and a review of government spending on prescription drugs and patient access to pharmacists for effective medication use.