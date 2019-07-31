3-D printing firm Stratasys Ltd. ended years of steep losses and produced a second-quarter profit that beat Wall Street expectations.

Stratasys, which was founded in Minnesota and now has dual headquarters in Eden Prairie and Israel, on Wednesday said it earned $1.2 million, or 2 cents a share, in from April through June.

It had a loss of $3.6 million in the same quarter one year ago and a loss of $2.3 million in the first quarter of this year.

Excluding one-time items, Stratasys earned $8.5 million, or 16 cents a share, a penny better than analysts expected and up 5% from year-ago adjusted results.

Sales fell 4.3% to $163.2 million, missing average analysts estimates by about $5 million.

The return to profitability was welcome news for the 3-D printer manufacturer that struggled with growing competition and some product stumbles. Several years ago, defective parts were found in its former line of consumer 3-D printing products called MakerBot.

The MakerBot line and consumer reach has since largely been spun off and scaled back. Stratasys refocused on auto, aerospace and other industrial applications.

Last year, Stratasys' revenue reached $663 million and the company lost $11 million, significantly less than the $120 million lost in 2014 or the $40 million lost in 2017.

With newly positive second quarter profits, company executives hope this will be the start of consistent growth.

"We are pleased that our emphasis on operational efficiency delivered earnings and profitability while we continue to invest in new products and strengthen our R & D efforts," Elan Jaglom, the company's interim chief executive, said in a statement.

He said the company performed well in the Americas but contended with economic weakness in Europe and the effect of converting foreign exchange into U.S. dollars.

"We believe that we are well positioned to return to growth in Europe when macro conditions improve, and our new products and platforms are launched and adopted in the market," Jaglom said.

Stratasys stock traded Wednesday at $28.39, up significantly from its $18 trading price in January 2019. Back in 2014, the stock had traded above $120 a share.