It's been quite a day for Young Joni chef/co-owner Ann Kim.

This morning, she learned that she's a semifinalist for Best Chef: Midwest in the 2019 James Beard awards. And this afternoon, she shared more good news: her northeast Minneapolis restaurant is reopening.

After a fire closed Young Joni on Sunday evening, the restaurant’s back bar will reopen today (Wednesday) at 4 p.m.

“And if all goes as planned, our main dining room will reopen tomorrow [Thursday] at 4 p.m. for full dinner service,” said Kim. “We cannot thank the community enough for the outpouring of love and support during this challenging time.”