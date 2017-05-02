One of the Twin Cities’ longtime Japanese noodle shops will close after 17 years in business.

The owners of Tanpopo, in St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood, announced via their website that they will shutter after dinner service on May 23.

“During the 17 years we shared many happiness and some bumps together to make Tanpopo a success,” the statement from Koshiki Yonemura and Ben Smith read in part. “Tanpopo has not been here if it was not for you, our customers, and all the outstanding people worked here and we sincerely thank all of you for making Tanpopo happen.”

Tanpopo was known for its noodle soups, especially udon soups, opening in an era before the ramen craze hit the Midwest.

Without betraying any details, the duo hinted at a continued presence in the food world and a new life for the space at 308 E. Prince Street. After a short break, the statement said, they will be “shifting gears a bit but will continue to be involved with food.”

“In the last six months or so,” the statement continued, “as Ben and I started to talk about our future, we decided it would be best to pass the torch to someone with a passion for food and new energy. (Stay tuned to who the next restaurant will be!!)”