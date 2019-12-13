Starting next year, developers of large apartment buildings in Minneapolis will have to include affordable housing units, pay a fee or donate land to the city.

City Council members, who approved the change unanimously on Friday, said they hope it will help people afford to live in a city where housing costs have consistently risen in recent years. The new policy awaits the signature of Mayor Jacob Frey.

“What we’re trying to do is even the playing field for affordable housing,“ said Council Member Lisa Goodman.

“We’re not talking about adding a massive burden here,” Goodman added later. “We’re asking about doing your fair share.”

The policy, called inclusionary zoning, is one of the largest in the 2040 plan that will guide development in the city for the next two decades.

While it attracted sharp criticism from some developers earlier in the year, it passed with little discussion, other than council members heralding its approval.

The new policy states that developers constructing apartment buildings with 20 or more units must set aside 8% for people who make 60% or less of the area median income. They must do so for at least 20 years.

Developers who don’t want to do that, or meet similar income requirements outlined in the plan, may pay a fee to the city, donate land to the city or create or preserve affordable housing in other areas near their new buildings.

The council also approved several other measures aimed at strengthening tenants’ rights. Starting in June, landlords who lose their licenses will have to pay their tenants three months of rent to help them relocate. If they fail to do so, that money will be added to their property tax bill, along with a $500 administrative fee charged by the city.

Council Member Phillipe Cunningham, who sponsored the new ordinance, said he hopes this will add more accountability for landlords, noting that city officials have in the past had to weigh the public benefits of getting a landlord out of the business against the ordeal of forcing their tenants to move.

Council also voted to eliminate the city’s maximum occupancy rules, which limited the number of unrelated people who could live together in some portions of the city.

