An adult and child who had been shot were found in an overturned SUV in front of a St. Paul apartment complex Sunday night.

St. Paul Police said officers were called to the 400 block of Wabasha Street about 5:10 p.m. KSTP-TV reported that a critically wounded adult and a child with minor injuries were found in a 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

More than two hours after the police call, the Jeep remained flipped on its roof in a driveway to the complex. Bystanders said the blinker continued to flash and a cellphone in the vehicle rang occasionally.

Residents living across the street said they were watching a movie when they heard multiple gunshots and then saw several people running through their yard.

The apartment building is filled with “great residents” and well managed, said Anthony Teehan.

“I’ve lived here for six years. I’ve never experienced anything like this,” he said. “This place is calm,” he said, adding that the street itself is busy.

Police investigated the scene where one person and a child were found with gunshot wounds after a vehicle rollover, Sunday, October 6, 2019 in St. Paul, MN.

The shooting comes during what has been a violent year for St. Paul. Twenty-three people have been killed in the city so far this year, just one short of the city’s deadliest year of the past decade — 24 for all of 2017. Over the last several weeks, the city has experienced a wave of bloodshed, with nine homicides in September alone.