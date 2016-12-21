Adrian Peterson sat out today’s practice to rehab some “nicks” he sustained during his 12 snaps in Sunday’s 34-6 loss to the Colts. Afterward, he said he isn’t sure whether he’ll be able to play in Saturday’s game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

“Just taking it one day at a time,” he said. “Resting up. I came out with a couple of nicks. Just taking it one day at a time and see how it feels. We’ll address [his status for the game] when the time comes.”

Peterson returned last week after spending 11 games on injured reserve because of surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. He has called it a typical three- to fourth-month type of injury and was expecting contact from an NFL game to add another component to his recovery process.

“[The knee] held up good,” he said. “The day after, I felt a couple nicks here and there. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing now in the training room to recover. … We just took today to do some rehab and recover.”

Peterson said he wants to play Saturday, which is why he’s working to recover rather than practice.

Asked if it was important for him to play again this season so that both he and the Vikings can judge whether they still have a future together, Peterson said, “I wouldn’t think so. I’ve been here for 10 years and I think I’ve done some OK things. So I don’t know. You’d have to ask the other side that question. But, for me, I really don’t feel like I have anything to prove. I’ve been here 10 years.”

Asked if he’d feels he should return under an existing contract that would pay him $18 million next season, Peterson said, “I’m not going to get into the contract talk and all that. I’m just worried about getting healthy and finishing out the season.”