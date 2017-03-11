A legit suitor has finally emerged for free-agent back Adrian Peterson.

Peterson, who generated little buzz in the first few days of free agency other than his camp suggesting which teams he would want to play for, will visit the Seahawks on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

This is believed to be his first visit since becoming a free agent Thursday.

The Vikings declined his team option for 2017, making him a free agent for the first time in his career. They say they have left the door open for a potential return, but ex-Packers back Eddie Lacy is in town for a visit.

Peterson, 31, the leading rusher in Vikings history, played in only three games last season due to knee and groin injuries. He rushed for 72 yards on 37 carries while averaging a career-low 1.9 yards per carry.

While the Seahawks will host him Sunday, they aren’t only zeroing in on Peterson, according to CBS Sports, which first reported that he would be in Seattle on Sunday. The Seahawks reportedly plan to host free-agent backs Jamaal Charles and Latavius Murray in the coming days, too.