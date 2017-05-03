Adrian Peterson on Wednesday sat down with the official New Orleans Saints team website for an "exclusive one-on-one" 11-minute interview to discuss his free agency path down the Mississippi River.

While there's nothing terribly revealing in the chat, Peterson took the chance to explain why he chose New Orleans ("It just felt right for me. Pretty much what it came down to was the love that I felt from everyone.") and talk about his new team, while taking some subtle jabs at his old one.

On the Saints' offensive line: "I love to see guys up front getting things done. And the receiving corps, some young guys who put up great numbers but don't shy away from blocking as well."

On playing with Drew Brees: "He was the cherry on top ... That played a big role, finally being behind a guy that's established. Been there, done that and a Hall-of-Fame quarterback indeed. I had that for like two years with Brett Favre, and just look at my numbers."

(For the record, Peterson rushed for 2,681 yards and 30 touchdowns those two seasons with Favre but his MVP season in 2012 came with Christian Ponder under center.)

On playing in the preseason: "It could be beneficial to me. I talked about it last year with my previous coach and just kind of decided against it. It's a fresh start for me. It would be good to get out there and see how things go."

On facing the Vikings in Week 1 for Monday Night Football, Peterson joked it will be "revenge" then said: "It’s going to be fun to go against those guys so I can let them know I was doing that talking, telling them, ‘hey, I’ll hit you guys for 150 or 200 yards,’ that I wasn’t just talking. They’ll see.”

Peterson, 32, declared himself "100 percent ready to roll" for the 2017 season and said he feels like he could play until he's 40 - though that's not exactly his goal.

