Adrian Peterson has agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints, ESPN is reporting early Tuesday morning.

The deal reportedly is for two years -- one yera with a second years as an option, ESPN reports.

The longtime Vikings running back was close to a deal with the Saints late Monday night, several reports indicated.

Peterson told ESPN’s Josina Anderson early Tuesday that he chose the Saints because “it just felt right within my spirit.”

Vikings fans knew Peterson would not be back with the team this season, but most didn’t expect this: Peterson now could be playing the Vikings’ season-opening Monday Night Football game at U.S. Bank Stadium … as a member of the Saints.

-- Staff Report