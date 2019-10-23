Adam Thielen will not play for the Vikings on Thursday night against Washington because of a hamstring injury. Thielen was ruled out in Wednesday’s injury report released by the team. Defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes (illness) is listed as questionable. The team’s other injured players were all listed as full participants in practice. Adrian Peterson (ankle) was listed as questionable by the Redskins, as was cornerback Josh Norman (hand, thigh). Washington will be without safety Deshazor Everett (ankle), linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), guard Wes Martin (chest), running back Chris Thompson (toe) and tight end Vernon Davis (concussion).

Thielen did not practice Tuesday, but said he was optimistic about keeping his 87-game active streak alive.

"I'm going to do whatever it takes, and I know [the team's medical staff] is doing whatever it takes to try to get me to play," Thielen said. "If the doctors think it's probably not smart to play, then that is what it is. But I'm going to do whatever it takes, and I'm extremely hopeful I can play."

Thielen injured his right hamstring on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins in the first quarter Sunday in Detroit. An MRI on Monday showed no significant injury to Thielen's hamstring.