Adam Thielen superlatives
• Second in the league in receptions and receiving yards this season. First in first-down catches with 25.
• His 473 receiving yards through four games is a Vikings record. Randy Moss set the previous mark of 434 in 2003.
• Has four straight games of at least five catches and 100 yards, tying the team record held by Moss, Cris Carter and Jake Reed.
• Is on pace for 224 targets over 16 games. The NFL record (since 1990) for most targets is 208, set by Arizona’s Rob Moore in 1997.
2018 statistics
Opponent Targets Rec. Yards Avg. TD
49ers 12 6 102 17.0 0
at Packers 13 12 131 10.9 1
Bills 19 14 105 7.5 0
at Rams 12 8 135 16.9 1
Totals 56 40 473 11.8 2
