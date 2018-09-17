Is this for real? Minneapolis marketing firm Solve has come out with a humorous campaign for Real’Za Pizza, a brand of Edina-based frozen pizza company Bernatello’s Foods.

The campaign, which includes television, radio, digital and social ads, is the first full advertising campaign done for Real’Za.

The videos for the “Unbelievably Natural” campaign feature a hobby horsing husband and a sword swallowing child among other unreal displays while also showcasing the brand’s advertised natural ingredients. The spots were shot by Los Angeles-based director Raúl B. Fernández.

Solve became the company’s agency of record earlier this year.