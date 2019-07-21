Where: Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, Eagan
When: Rookies and select players report Tuesday, with the remaining players reporting Friday.
Practices: Rookie practices are Tuesday-Thursday, and the first full-team practice is Friday.
To watch: Full-team practices through Aug. 16 are open to fans, who are required to reserve tickets at vikings.com/trainingcamp.
