The Aussie Peppers of Minnesota are on the road until early August, when they conclude the regular-season schedule in the National Pro Fastpitch league with a home series against the USSSA Pride.

When: Aug. 5 and 7 (7:05 p.m.); Aug. 6 (doubleheader, first game 5:05 p.m.)

Where: Caswell Park, North Mankato

Tickets: $12 single game, $14 doubleheader; available at www.pepperspro.com, at the gate or by phone at 507-339-5040

Livestream: All Aussie Peppers games can be viewed live on the web. Go to https://profastpitch.com for details.

Players to watch: Most of the Aussie Peppers are players in Australia’s national team pool, players who are vying to make the roster that will play in September’s Asia/Oceania Olympic qualifier. Infielder Stacey Porter is a two-time Olympic medalist and one of only two Aussies to play more than 400 games with the national team. First baseman Chelsea Forkin has two world championships medals, and pitcher Justine Smethurst helped Australia to Olympic bronze in 2008.

The Aussie Peppers celebrated their comeback victory in the bottom of the seventh inning against the Canadian Wild on July 3 in North Mankato, Minn.

The Aussie Peppers also have a few Americans on the roster for the summer season, including hometown pitcher Coley Ries. Ries starred in high school at Mankato East before leading Minnesota State Mankato to the NCAA Division II championship in 2017.

RACHEL BLOUNT