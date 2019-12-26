ABOUT C.J. HAM

Age: 26 Size: 5-11, 230 pounds

Position: Fullback

College: Augustana University, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Hometown: Duluth

Signed: May 10, 2016 after attending Vikings rookie minicamp as an undrafted free agent.

As a rookie: Cut after the 2016 preseason and signed to the practice squad. Joined the 53-man roster for a Christmas Eve game vs. Green Bay.

Past three seasons: A regular at fullback and has missed only one game. Has 18 rushing attempts and 35 receptions, with two touchdowns.

Social media: @cjham28 on Twitter, @cjham_93 on Instagram.