The number of abortions in Minnesota declined last year despite an increase in women coming from other states to terminate their pregnancies, a new state report shows.

After a long, gradual decline, the 9,910 abortions in 2018 represented the third year since at least 1975 when the total numbers dropped below 10,000. It also represented a 2% decline from 2017, which some family planning advocates have attributed to comprehensive sex education approaches that teach responsible-decision making to teens.

Abortions among women aged 19 and younger have dropped sharply, falling 17% in the last five years to reach 809 last year.

But the 2018 report, released Monday by the state Department of Health, shows that the number of nonresident abortions increased in Minnesota, from 938 in 2017 to 1,014 last year.

Last year was the first since 1992 in which the share of abortions involving nonresidents was above 10%. The trend may reflect legislative efforts in other Midwest states, including Iowa and Wisconsin, to restrict abortion.

The largest provider of abortions in Minnesota, Planned Parenthood’s branch for Minnesota and the Dakotas, also consolidated last year with the Iowa and Nebraska branches. More than 60% of elective abortions in Minnesota occurred at Planned Parenthood’s St. Paul and Rochester clinics.