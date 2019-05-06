The note at the top of the e-mail, meant simply as a reminder, was jarring, considering that trees in our area are just now sprouting leaves.

Introducing a list of key games for the upcoming week was this: “Softball (second-to-last week).”

Before we’ve even had a chance to settle in, the end of the spring sports season for many athletes and teams already is looming. For the best in their respective sports, there is at least a month to go, perhaps more if one includes state tournaments. For others, however, it could all be over in less than two weeks.

Take boys’ tennis. The section playoffs for teams begin next week, for individuals a week later. For a No. 4 singles or No. 3 doubles player on an average team, the season could be over very soon.

Jim Paulsen

Baseball

Tuesday: Blaine at Armstrong, 4:30 p.m.; Elk River at Totino-Grace, 4:30 p.m.; Minnehaha Academy at Providence Academy, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Woodbury at Mounds View, 4:30 p.m.; Fridley at St. Anthony, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: Wayzata at St. Michael-Albertville, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: Chaska vs. Chanhassen (2). At Chaska Athletic Park, 1 p.m., At Chanhassen 6 p.m.

Softball

Monday: East Ridge at Forest Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Park of Cottage Grove at Forest Lake, 4:30 p.m.; St. Anthony at Holy Angels, 4 p.m.

Wednesday: Lakeville North at Farmington, 4:30 p.m.; Chanhassen at Eden Prairie, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Anoka at Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

Boys’ lacrosse

Tuesday: White Bear Lake at Stillwater, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Cretin-Derham Hall at East Ridge, 7 p.m.

Saturday: St. Thomas Academy at Stillwater, 1:30 p.m.; Benilde- St. Margaret’s at Eagan, 6 p.m.

Girls’ lacrosse

Tuesday: Hopkins at Eden Prairie, 7:30 p.m.; Breck at Lakeville North, 7 p.m.

Track and field

True Team section meets; 24 sections — three classes of eight sections each — will hold meets week to determine the field for the True Team State meet, which will take place May 17 and 18 at Stillwater.