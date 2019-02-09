AAF Week 1 TV schedule
Saturday
(All times Central)
San Diego Fleet at San Antonio Commanders, 7 p.m., CBS Regional (showing in Twin Cities)
Atlanta Legends at Orlando Apollos, 7 p.m., CBS Regional
Sunday
Memphis Express at Birmingham Iron, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Salt Lake Stallions at Arizona Hotshots, 7 p.m., NFL Network
