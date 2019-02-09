AAF Week 1 TV schedule

Saturday

(All times Central)

San Diego Fleet at San Antonio Commanders, 7 p.m., CBS Regional (showing in Twin Cities)

Atlanta Legends at Orlando Apollos, 7 p.m., CBS Regional

Sunday

Memphis Express at Birmingham Iron, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Salt Lake Stallions at Arizona Hotshots, 7 p.m., NFL Network