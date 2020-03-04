The main event of the winter high school sports season continues today with the quarterfinals of the Class 2A boys' hockey tournament. Click below for live video of the games, updates, previews and more.



In addition to the championship round games being shown on Ch. 45, they are also being streamed by the station on the web. You can watch the games here.

Consolation round games start today and will be shown on PrepSpotlight.TV. Mankato East/Loyola plays Monticello at 10 a.m. with Delano vs. Hutchinson following. You can watch here.

Today's Class 2A quarterfinal schedule

11 a.m.: The Blake School vs. Maple Grove Preview | Game report

1 p.m.: Lakeville South vs. Eden Prairie Preview | Game report

6 p.m.: Andover vs. St. Thomas Academy Preview | Game report

8 p.m.: Hill-Murray vs. Moorhead Preview | Game report

Complete tournament brackets are here

Get the latest on the tournament from our reporters and others at the X, as well as updates on high school sports from around Minnesota, on our prep Live Blog.