You all know Kate DiCamillo, right? Children's author, rare two-time winner of the Newbery Medal, the 2014 Star Tribune Artist of the Year, lives in Minneapolis, the first Library of Congress Ambassador for Children's Literature. I could go on and on.

Her latest novel will be published in October from Candlewick Press, and it's a bit of a departure for her--it's a companion book to "Raymie Nightingale," the first time she's revisited a character in one of her novels. (This does not, of course, include pigs.) (She has revisited Mercy Watkins many times.)

We got a first peek at the cover, and it is arresting:

Here's a little about the book from the Candlewick press release: