The traveler: Kim Jordahl of Perham, Minn.

The scene: A vendor on the beach chills out in the shade in Negril, Jamaica.

Destination details: The beach resort town of Negril, on the west end of Jamaica, is famed for its sandy beaches, turquoise waters and rocky cliffs. What struck a chord with Jordahl, though — and what she most wants others to know about the place — is the warmth of its residents. “Beautiful people that work very hard to make a living,” she wrote in an e-mail. Negril’s Seven Mile Beach stretches between two bays and is renowned for its golden sand and clear water. Another stretch of coastline nearby has tall cliffs, where locals and visitors jump into warm waters. For information on visiting, go to visitjamaica.com.

The photo: Jordahl chose to share this photo because, “It just felt like an honest moment. It embodied the people I met all in one image,” she wrote.

How she got the shot: Jordahl had been walking along the beach and stopped to have a conversation with the man. “He was smoking and I asked him if he would blow the smoke into my camera lens — which, of course, he happily agreed to do,” she wrote. She used a Canon 5D Mark camera to capture the moment.

Share your photos: To submit your travel photo for consideration to Viewfinders, share it on Instagram tagged with #STtravel, or e-mail a jpeg to viewfinders@startribune.com.