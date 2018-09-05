Authorities are reporting a second drowning in northern Minnesota lakes on Labor Day afternoon.

William Cunningham, 78, of Sturgeon Lake, Minn., fell out of his boat about 2:30 p.m. while fishing on Jessie Lake, about 30 miles north of Grand Rapids, the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

People nearby directed sheriff’s deputies to where Cunningham was last seen. His body was recovered by divers shortly after 5 p.m. with the help of a remote underwater vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said Cunningham was not wearing a life jacket.

That same afternoon, an 18-year-old junior college football player drowned while swimming with others near a boat landing on the north side of Miners Lake in Ely, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Sean W. Giles, of Detroit, a second-year student at Vermilion Community College, had been swimming with several friends, the Sheriff’s Office said. Giles, who played defensive end, was swimming after practice when he went underwater, a friend on Facebook said. Others from the team were there.

A rescue squad pulled Giles out of the water roughly 20 minutes later and began lifesaving efforts before he was taken to a hospital in Ely, where he was declared dead, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Shawn Bina, provost for the 560-student school, said that Giles stayed in Ely over the summer after the end of the previous school year and worked at the college as well as at the Rockwood restaurant and Front Porch coffee shop.