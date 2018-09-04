An 18-year-old junior college football player drowned while swimming in a northern Minnesota lake over the weekend, authorities said.

Sean W. Giles, of Detroit, had been swimming Monday afternoon with several friends when he went underwater near a boat landing on the north side of Miners Lake in Ely, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Giles, who played defensive end for Vermilion Community College, was swimming after practice, a friend on Facebook said.

A rescue squad pulled Giles out of the water roughly 20 minutes later and began lifesaving efforts before he was taken to a hospital in Ely, where he was declared dead, the Sheriff's Office said.

His former coach at River Rouge High School, Corey Parker, wrote on Facebook and described Giles as "one of mine ... what a great kid."