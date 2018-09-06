Traffic has come to a slow roll on southbound I-35W in the north metro as two crashes are conspiring to bog down the commute.

The first is in Lino Lakes near Sunset Road. Traffic is jamed back to County Road 23.

Ahead in Roseville, another wreck has traffic crawling from County Road C past the scene at the Hwy. 36 interchange.

Eastbound drivers on Hwy. 10 also are dealing with a wreck near Airport Road.

Commuters on I-35 in Forest Lake are enduring construction-related slow downs from Hwy. 8 down to Hwy. 97.

Look for a wreck on eastbound Hwy. 610 near Coon Rapids Boulevard. Westbound slows in the vicinity as well.

Traffic is sluggish on westbound I-94 from Ruth Street into downtown St. Paul. It's 15 minutes from I-494 to I-35E. Watch for a crash on the right shoulder at Century Avenue.

In the south metro, congestion is building along both directions of I-494 between Cedar Avenue and Hwy. 100, making for a 10 minute drive in either direction.

Here is your metro traffic map at 7:10 a.m.