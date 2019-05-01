3rd-degree murder

Causing the death of another person by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard to human life, but without intent to cause the death of any person.

Verdict: Guilty.

2nd-degree murder

Intentionally causing the death of another person, but without premeditation.

Verdict: Not guilty.

2nd-degree manslaughter

By culpable negligence creating an unreasonable risk and consciously taking the chance of causing death or great bodily harm to another person.

Verdict: Guilty.