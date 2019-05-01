3rd-degree murder
Causing the death of another person by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard to human life, but without intent to cause the death of any person.
Verdict: Guilty.
2nd-degree murder
Intentionally causing the death of another person, but without premeditation.
Verdict: Not guilty.
2nd-degree manslaughter
By culpable negligence creating an unreasonable risk and consciously taking the chance of causing death or great bodily harm to another person.
Verdict: Guilty.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Minnesota DNR to challenge appeals court ruling on renaming Lake Calhoun Bde Maka Ska
Commissioner concerned ruling will hinder future efforts to rename waters.
National
Rare conviction of officer in shooting spurs race concerns
After three weeks of testimony, a jury needed little more than a day to convict a black Minneapolis police officer of murder in the fatal shooting of an unarmed white woman who had called 911 to report a possible crime, delivering a guilty verdict that immediately sparked questions about whether race played a role.
National
Immigrants, supporters to rally for driver's licenses
Immigrants and their supporters were converging Wednesday on the Wisconsin Capitol to rally for Gov. Tony Evers' proposal that would make driver's licenses available to people who are living in the country illegally.
Variety
Settlement reached in Duluth diocese church abuse cases
The Diocese of Duluth has reached a settlement with dozens of people who say they were abused as children by its priests.
Local
Which reader question about Minn. food traditions should we answer next?
Help us pick the next Curious Minnesota question.