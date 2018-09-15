NFL PIONEERS
The NFL has had its share of black pioneers over the course of its 99 seasons. Here are some of the firsts:
Quarterback: Willie Thrower, Bears, 1953
Coach: Fritz Pollard, 1921 Akron Pros
Coach, modern era: Art Shell, 1989 Los Angeles Raiders
Hall of Famer: Defensive back Emlen Tunnell, 1967
Quarterback to start and win the Super Bowl: Doug Williams, Redskins, Super Bowl XXII
Coach in a Super Bowl: Lovie Smith, Bears, and Tony Dungy, Colts, Super Bowl XLI
Coach to win a Super Bowl (above): Dungy, Super Bowl XLI
General Manager: Ozzie Newsome, Ravens, 2002-current
Chief Operating Officer: Kevin Warren, Vikings, 2015-current
