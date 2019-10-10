Hours before President Donald Trump arrives in the Twin Cities, a delegation of elected Democratic officials from Minneapolis gathered in the City Hall rotunda to criticize his leadership.

Mayor Jacob Frey, engaged in a running Twitter battle with Trump over the president’s rhetoric and the cost to the city of his trip, said city leaders govern with respect and “value our beautiful, diverse communities. They bring us strength.”

On the other side of the political spectrum, a smattering of “Bikers for Trump” gathered at The Joint in Minneapolis, though the bartender emphasized the bar was just a place to meet and has no political allegiance.

An enterprising marketer was at the gathering distributing gift bags, courtesy of a law firm that represents bikers who get in wrecks.

James Lessard of Vadnais Heights, who rides an Ultra Classic Harley-Davidson, said the United States “got weaker” under President Barack Obama. “And we’re getting stronger with Trump,” he said.

Lessard said he daily spends time on Twitter and Facebook urging his social media followers to back Trump.

Trump volunteers were allowed into the Target Center in preparation for President Trump's visit.

“He is our president, and the left is making it so difficult to do his job for the people,” he said.

The president’s supporters started lining up for the rally as early as Wednesday, with many gathering in the skyways with their own folding chairs.

By early Thursday, the line for one Target Center entrance snaked through the skyway to a large crowd outside. The forecast called for chilly rain.

Rich Sanders, 28, of North Carolina, said that when he arrived at 6 a.m., there were already 300 people in line. Sanders, who was selling Trump hats and flags, said most of the people he spoke with were from the suburbs — something he said he’s noticed at most of the rallies he’s attended.

Rosemount resident John White said he was excited to see Trump speak and hear about his priorities for a second term.

“But he needs to stick to the script to get his message across,” he said. “I hope he does that today.”

Meanwhile, protest groups were preparing to do their part to color an event showcasing Minneapolis before a national audience.

At Minneapolis City Hall, City Council Member Jeremiah Ellison, who represents the North Side, said that leading with honesty and in residents’ best interests is the lowest bar any elected official should meet.

State Sen. Patricia Torres Ray told the story of being welcomed in Minneapolis as an immigrant 30 years ago even though she didn’t speak English.

“We have thrived in the community,” she said. “We don’t welcome the president’s messages that divide communities.”

The media event at City Hall was coordinated by TakeAction Minnesota, a multiracial organization that says it aims to advance democracy and equity through political action.

State Sen. Scott Dibble, the only openly gay person in the Senate, said that the president had created huge tax breaks for the rich, yanked health care from the needy and contributed to higher prescription prices. State Rep. Jim Davnie quipped that Trump took a different oath when he was sworn in than the rest of elected officials across the country.

The event ended with state Rep. Frank Hornstein. who discussed the diverse communities he serves. He cited the Nicollet Towers apartment building by Target Field, which is “full of people from all over.”

“They are here to make a better life,” he said. It’s the people I fight for. Our message is inclusion and hope.”

Former U.S. Sen. Norm Coleman, a Republican who served as mayor of St. Paul for eight years, accused Frey in a Facebook post of picking a fight with the Trump campaign. Frey has said the president’s rhetoric wasn’t welcome in Minneapolis and is seeking to charge the Trump campaign for security.

Trump supporters waited in line in the skyway leading up to the Target Center in preparation for President Trump's visit.

Frey’s “support for Minneapolis taxpayers would be more heartfelt, and believable, had he not recently proposed raising their taxes by 7% next year,” Coleman wrote.

“The fact that Democrats, like the current mayor of Minneapolis, never declared their solemn vow to protect taxpayers when Democratic presidents came to their city is, of course, besides the point.”

With the president expected to discuss crime and public safety in Minneapolis, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced that he planned to respond later Thursday to any comments the president might make along that line. Freeman is a Democrat.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in the building too, after headlining an event Thursday afternoon in Lakeville. The one-two punch by the top of the GOP’s 2020 ticket represents a major expenditure of campaign firepower in a state that hasn’t gone to a Republican in a presidential contest since 1972. Trump has vowed to change that.

It all starts at 7 p.m. local time, after Trump flies in from Washington on Air Force One. We’ll update his movements from touchdown to wheels-up in Minnesota, based on press pool dispatches and reporters on the ground.

Check back as the day progresses.

Staff writers David Chanen, Mara Klecker, J. Patrick Coolican and Kevin Duchschere contributed to this report.