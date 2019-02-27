About Marney Gellner
Job: Since 2002, Fox Sports North sideline reporter for Timberwolves and Twins, play-by-play announcer for Lynx.
Age: 45
Hometown: Minot, N.D.
College: University of Mary. Played volleyball and softball.
Family: Husband Matt Mathiasen, son Grady, daughter Finley. Grady, 10, has a popular player-interview segment, “Groovin’ with Grady,” on FSN.
