About Marney Gellner

Job: Since 2002, Fox Sports North sideline reporter for Timberwolves and Twins, play-by-play announcer for Lynx.

Age: 45

Hometown: Minot, N.D.

College: University of Mary. Played volleyball and softball.

Family: Husband Matt Mathiasen, son Grady, daughter Finley. Grady, 10, has a popular player-interview segment, “Groovin’ with Grady,” on FSN.