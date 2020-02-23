A 911 call to authorities about a “suicidal party” sent Apple Valley police to a home where three adults were found shot to death Saturday, according to emergency dispatch audio.

Police were called at 12:18 p.m. to a house in the 13600 block of Upper Elkwood Court, where a woman and two men were found dead inside from gunshot wounds.

Identities of those killed have yet to be released. Public records show the home is owned by a 60-year-old woman, and her sons ages 27 and 23 also lived there.

“All I have is suicidal party,” emergency dispatch relayed to police, based on information from a woman parked in the drive. “The caller is saying three people are deceased and the dog also inside the residence.”

Police haven’t said whether they are looking for any suspects.

Police Sgt. Adam Tschida said Sunday that his department has nothing new yet to say about the deaths.