The southern Minnesota homeowner who fatally shot a fleeing intruder as the young man and others drove from the scene near Madelia, Minn., has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and put on probation for two years.

David A. Pettersen, 65, received his punishment Tuesday in Watonwan County District Court in connection with him killing Nicolas Embertson, 19, of Madelia, on Jan. 28 after a foiled home invasion. Pettersen pleaded guilty to endangering safety with intentional discharge of a firearm, a felony. In exchange, a second-degree manslaughter charge was dismissed.

Pettersen, a hog farmer who lives a few miles south of Madelia, can serve his jail time, which includes credit for three days under arrest, on work release. He also must perform 100 hours of community service and pay more than $3,000 in fines and fees.

Judge Greg Anderson’s sentence stayed a two-year prison term. His probation during those two years includes no alcohol or illicit drug use, and no possession of firearms.

The defense attorney for Pettersen wanted no jail time for his client, contending that he acted in self-defense. Attorney Jim Fleming said Pettersen took the plea deal only to avoid risking a guilty verdict at trial.

Embertson, and Cornelius Ayers, of Madelia, boosted Kyle Nason, of Sleepy Eye, sneaked onto a deck in a scheme to scope out the home to break in later. The commotion roused Pettersen.

The three teens fled back to the car, and Embertson started driving away. That’s when Pettersen squeezed off two or three shots, contending he was aiming for the driver’s side front tire but hitting Embertson instead.