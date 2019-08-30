An 83-year-old Champlin man has been charged with crashing into a Minneapolis bus shelter in July, injuring six people.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Friday that George R. Jensen has been charged with five counts of criminal vehicular operation. The office will hold a 1:30 p.m. news conference to address the case.

“This case is perplexing because the facts of the incident clearly fit within the criminal vehicular operation statute, but the injuries resulting from Mr. Jensen’s driving raises questions about more severe charges,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a written statement.

Tensions rose when members of the Racial Justice Network and Black Lives Matter Twin Cities gathered at the scene at W. Broadway and N. Lyndale Avenue several days after the crash to express dismay that charges had not been filed against Jensen.

In a news release issued before the 1:30 p.m. news conference, Freeman expressed sympathy for the victims, but said the evidence did not support more serious charges.

“…After reviewing the thorough investigation,” Freeman said, “we just did not have the facts to charge something other than criminal vehicular operation.”

According to the news release: Charges against Jensen alleged that on July 9 Jensen was seen talking to three women in front of the bus stop. One of the women allegedly told police that she knew Jensen as “Howard,” and that he had been coming by for three years, giving women $10 in exchange for their phone numbers.

Surveillance video from the scene allegedly show the women by Jensen’s van, Jensen driving away and then sideswiping a Metro Transit bus as he drove south on Lyndale Avenue.

“Then he backed up and hit the bus again, but never stopped to check the damage or talk to the bus driver, according to the complaint,” the news release said.

Jensen then allegedly turned onto Broadway Avenue, veered onto the curb and accelerated “slowly,” striking a bench, news stand and a bike rack before crashing into the bus shelter.

Three men were pinned under the shelter debris and a fourth was pinned under the passenger side of the van.

Three men were taken in critical condition to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale. Two others were transported to HCMC with noncritical injuries.

One man was treated at the scene and released.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said one man suffered several pelvic fractures and “significant” blood loss; another suffered rib fractures, a lacerated spleen and broke both legs, among other injuries; a third suffered a traumatic brain injury and several broken ribs; a fourth suffered a fractured spine; and a fifth suffered several rib fractures.

Jensen allegedly gave conflicting statements to authorities, according to the county attorney’s news release.

“He did acknowledge that he has been to that area several times before and talks to one woman in particular, sometimes giving her money just to help her out,” the news release said. “He said he hit the gas accidentally instead of the brake, but could not explain why he needed to hit the brake or why he was on the sidewalk.”

Witnesses and Metro Transit authorities said at the time that Jensen was heading south on Lyndale Avenue in a van when he clipped the mirror of a southbound Route 22 bus that had stopped at W. Broadway to unload passengers.

Jensen backed up and struck the mirror for a second time, then went around the corner and crashed into the bus shelter on Broadway, authorities said at the time of the crash.

Staff writer Tim Harlow contributed to this report.