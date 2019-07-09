Police are on the scene of a serious crash Tuesday morning that left people at a north Minneapolis bus stop injured.

It was not immediately known how many people were hurt, but at least three ambulances were on the scene of the incident at the intersection of West Broadway and Lyndale Avenue N.

Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder said the call came in about 9:30 a.m., but the incident was being handled by Metro Transit police.

A tan van landed on the sidewalk and a bus shelter was mangled.

Authorities have West Broadway blocked off between Lyndale Avenue and Aldrich Avenue near a Cub Foods store.

No other information was immediately available. Check back with Startribune.com for more on this developing story.