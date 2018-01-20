A looming winter storm expected to arrive late Sunday could bring up to 10 inches of snow to a broad swath of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, forecasters said Saturday.

The key word there, though, is “could.”

The National Weather Service in Chanhassen issued an updated forecast for the Sunday-Monday storm on Saturday morning, but continued to caution that Minnesotans should “stay tuned to the latest forecast” as “the location of the [snow] will likely shift over the next 36 hours.”

The current forecast envisions 8 to 10 inches by Monday evening, falling in a broad band running from Sioux Falls, S.D., and Pipestone, Minn., east and north to Mankato, Fairmont, Albert Lea, Rochester, Red Wing, the Twin Cities, then into western Wisconsin. Areas just to the north of the Twin Cities will get slightly less snow, with just an inch or so in St. Cloud, Hinckley and Duluth.

Northwestern Minnesota, well-seasoned for lots of snow, will get little or none this time.

But before the storm arrives, Saturday will remain dry and calm, with a high near 41 in the Twin Cities. The snow isn’t expected to begin falling till late Sunday, right after the Vikings championship game victory (just a forecast there — why not?). Also late Sunday, winds will pick up, with northeast gusts as high as 25 miles per hour. Most of the snow will fall Monday morning and afternoon, with high winds setting in later.

With Monday’s high near 32 in the metro, the snow is likely to be heavy and wet, unlike the light, fluffy snow the area got last week.

Sunshine will return Tuesday and Wednesday, with a high near 23 in the metro area.