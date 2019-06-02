A teenage driver distracted by her cellphone who pleaded guilty to killing an off-duty Blaine police officer and his wife on their motorcycle was sentenced to 60 days in jail among many requirements spelled out at sentencing.

Callison M. Olson, 18, of Elk River, was sentenced last week in Sherburne County District Court in connection with the collision on June 15, 2018, in Elk River near the 21100 block of Twin Lakes Road that killed Blaine police veteran Steve Nanney and Marilyn “Susie” Nanney, both 51, of Ham Lake.

Olson, who was 17 years old at the time of the head-on crash, pleaded guilty to one count each of felony criminal vehicular homicide and gross-misdemeanor reckless driving.

Along with her jail time, Judge Walter Kaminsky ordered Olson to complete 25 speaking engagements on distracted driving during her three years on probation. She also is not allowed to drive during that time and was directed to pay more than $7,000 in restitution.

She will be allowed to serve her jail time 20 days a year for the next three years and be granted work release, if eligible.

Her plea agreement in connection with the felony conviction came under what is called a “stay of adjudication,” meaning that count will be dismissed if she meets all sentencing requirements demanded of her.

Olson was driving a pickup truck when her phone buzzed, authorities said. She picked it up to see whether she was receiving an incoming call or text and swerved into oncoming traffic, striking the Nanneys’ Harley-Davidson.

An investigation determined that Olson was traveling 63 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone at the time. She admitted to police that she’d been distracted by her phone.

Steve Nanney was a member of the Blaine Police Department for 10 years who most recently served as a school resource officer at Blaine High School. He mentored young people and actively pursued volunteer work in multiple capacities for Special Olympics.

Susie Nanney was an associate professor at the University of Minnesota, where she focused on the dietary health of children and promoting healthy lifestyles for hunger relief and school wellness.