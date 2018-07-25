A lottery ticket buyer in Minnesota came oh so close to hitting a Mega Millions jackpot topping $500 million, but still has a $1 million consolation prize to claim.

The Mega Millions game has finally produced a jackpot winner for the first time in more than 11 weeks. One ticket, sold in California, matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday — the white balls 1, 2, 4, 19 and 29, plus the gold Mega Ball 20 — good for $522 million. Taking all the loot at once makes the payout $308.1 million. Then, of course, there are the tax consequences.

The ticket for the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history was bought at Ernie’s Liquors in San Jose. The purchaser has yet to step forward.

Minnesota Lottery officials have yet to say where the $1 million ticket was sold in Minnesota or whether a swift claim of the prizes has been made.

Five other tickets sold around the country also hit all but the Mega Ball. However, two of those included the Megaplier (an optional $1 purchase available in most states) and are actually each worth $3 million. They were sold in Massachusetts and Texas.

The jackpot had been growing since May 4, when the ABC XYZ Trust in Ohio collected $142 million.

The biggest-ever Mega Millions jackpot, $656 million, was won in March 2012. It was shared by winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

For the next drawing on Friday, the jackpot resets to its starting value of $40 million.